Multiple people injured when SUV is driven through Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial parade

A Staff and Wire Report

GALLUP — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the suspected driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,” the tweet said.

It was not clear from the information released by law enforcement whether the SUV itself caused the injuries, or if they happened as people rushed to get out of the way.

An emotional Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was at the event with his family and other officials and was close to the SUV as it passed through the crowd. He spoke on Facebook Thursday night, urging people who were affected by the events to call numbers of mental health professionals listed on his official page and to check on friends and relatives who were there.

"This is just evil creeping into our community," Nez said in his six-minute-long talk from a street in Gallup as lightning flashed at times in the background. He asked for prayers for those affected.

"You would see this on television, you would think it would never happen here. Sorry to say it happened here in Gallup, New Mexico," Nez said.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, State Police said on their Twitter page. The event was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Many community leaders were in attendance at the event.

"The Judicial Branch of the Navajo Nation will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, August 5, 2022, due to the incident that occurred August 4, 2022 at the Gallup Inter-tribal Indian Ceremonial Parade in Gallup, N.M.," a news release from Karen Francis, Government Relations Officer for the Office of the Chief Justice, announced at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

"Many Diné families, Navajo Nation leaders and Judicial Branch employees were affected by the incident," the news release said. "The Judicial Branch encourages those affected to reach out for help if needed."

The Associated Press and John R. Moses of the Farmington Daily Times contributed to this report.