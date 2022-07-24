Suspect arrested after shooting left one dead at entrance to a shopping center parking lot

FARMINGTON – Farmington police have released very little information about a homicide that occurred around 6:23 p.m. Saturday near Plaza Ctr. and East Main Street at the entrance to a busy shopping center.

The Farmington Police Department posted on its Facebook page that “multiple shots were fired” and a suspect was arrested after police pursued a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police did not identify the person who was killed in the incident, or any of the circumstances around the shooting. The suspect also was not identified.

Police said two people were in the vehicle with the suspect when it was stopped. An updated statement at 8:35 p.m. said witnesses were being interviewed.

Police officers on the scene referred questions to department spokesperson Georgette Allen. As of midnight no new information had been released.

Plaza Ctr. is the name of the short street that runs between a restaurant and the Safeway gas station on East Main Street, terminating in the parking lot serving the Safeway supermarket on East Main Street and other businesses.

Police and personnel from the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) were on the scene late Saturday night and were expected to be there well past midnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Farmington Police Department’s Detective Tip Hotline at 599-1068.