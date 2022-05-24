Sheriff's Office, State Police among agencies planning May DUI checkpoint

FARMINGTON — Think twice, impaired drivers, the law enforcement community’s Superblitz continues.

An impaired driving checkpoint will be conducted later this month as part of a statewide effort aimed at making the roads and highways safer, according to spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

“The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, will be conducting a DWI checkpoint before the end of May 2022,” Hughes said in a release. “This checkpoint, as all checkpoints, is designed to identify and apprehend drunk drivers and to make the highways safer for the motoring public.”

Hughes said there will also be more DWI patrols through the end of May, and throughout the rest of the year there will also be an emphasis on enforcing seatbelt and child restraint laws.

“These operations are in accordance with the Cinco de Mayo May Mini Superblitz for the state of New Mexico,” the release stated.

Grant-funded “superblitz” programs and other campaign, including a St. Patrick’s Day Superblitz and commercials are ort of the state’s ENDWI Campaign, which is explained online at https://www.endwi.com/.

The New Mexico State Police announced their participation in a multi-agency sobriety checkpoint planned for May 27 somewhere in San Juan County.

Statewide statistics on pedestrian fatalities and impaired and non-impaired driving fatalities are available through the state Department of Transportation website at https://www.endwi.com/demo.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e