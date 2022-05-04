Police: Fruitland man arrested for seventh alleged DWI said he drank 'six-pack' first blamed diabetic issue

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man is accused of his seventh DWI after being stopped by a Bloomfield Police sergeant and telling the sergeant that he had consumed "a six-pack" before driving.

Anthony Kenneth, 64, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated DWI (0.16 or more) and a petty misdemeanor count of failure to maintain traffic lane, according to the criminal complaint.

Nicole Hall, Kenneth's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment on May 4.

A Bloomfield Police sergeant stopped Kenneth at about 9:55 p.m. on March 5 after seeing his vehicle swerve within its lane on U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield, according to the probable cause statement.

The sergeant also observed the vehicle go partially off the roadway during a righthand turn to the Lone Star Gas Station, 6176 U.S. Highway 64, and nearly hit a road sign.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the sergeant reported that a heavy odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle and Kenneth had bloodshot, watery eyes along with slurred speech.

After the sergeant explained the reason for the traffic stop, Kenneth said he was having "a diabetic issue" but was unable to state what type of diabetes when asked by the sergeant.

When the sergeant asked how much alcohol Kenneth had consumed that night, he said "a six-pack."

The sergeant reported that Kenneth had trouble getting out of his vehicle and was unable to maintain his balance.

A Bloomfield Police officer arrived at the scene to handle the DWI investigation.

While talking to the officer, Kenneth stated that he knew he was going to jail. When the officer asked why Kenneth thought that, he replied, "because I'm drunk."

A field sobriety test was administered, and Kenneth was arrested afterward. He provided a breath sample for a breathalyzer test at the Bloomfield Police Department.

The officer noted Kenneth had several DUI arrests that date back to 1983.

Kenneth was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on March 6 then released on March 7 on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

The charges were initially filed in Aztec Magistrate Court, but the case was bound over for trial in Aztec District Court.

An arraignment hearing for Kenneth is scheduled for May 16 in Aztec.

