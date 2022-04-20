Farmington man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl multiple times

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man faces several felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl for several years in Farmington.

Jessie Lozoya, 33, was charged with five second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and three second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to the criminal complaint.

The case was filed on April 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court. He did not have legal representation as of April 20.

Lozoya is accused of forcing the girl to perform sexual acts and engage in sexual contact from April 2014 to June 2021, the criminal complaint states.

The crime is alleged to have happened in several locations in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Farmington Police Department detectives started their investigation in June 2021 after the girl's mother contacted the department about the alleged attacks.

During separate forensic interviews last year, the juvenile female told child advocates that Lozoya had frequently sexually assaulted her starting at about age 9.

A detective contacted Lozoya in March about the allegations and asked if he would be willing to be interviewed by detectives, according to a court document that said Lozoya told the detective that he would reach out to his lawyer first.

The detective stated in the arrest warrant affidavit that Lozoya had not contacted the department as of March 29.

Court documents show that an arrest warrant was issued on April 18 for Lozoya and that a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested him that day.

He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center then released on April 19 on his own recognizance.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

