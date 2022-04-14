Sheriff's detectives investigate 'suspicious death' near Sandalwood Park in Farmington

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office released few details following the discovery of a deceased person who was found near Sandalwood Park while deputies investigated an abandoned vehicle on April 13.

Public Information Manager Kristi Hughes said law enforcement officers responded around 10:37 a.m. to a vehicle near the park and discovered the dead body near the vehicle.

“Pending a determination of the cause of death by the Office of the Medical Investigator, the incident is currently being treated as a suspicious death,” the news release said. “The name of the deceased will be released pending all notifications.”

The incident is being investigated by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Detectives Tip Line at 505-333-7878.

Sandalwood Park, which is at 4800 Sandalwood Dr. in Farmington near College Boulevard, was closed by investigators until after 9 p.m. on April 13.

