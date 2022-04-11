Arizona man accused of DWI, causing four-vehicle crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Arizona man accused of causing a four-vehicle crash on East Main Street then fleeing the scene on foot last week.

HD Daniels, 29, of Kayenta, Arizona, is accused of fourth-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to give information and render aid, along with a misdemeanor count of DWI, and five petty misdemeanors, including no driver's license and careless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Farmington Magistrate Court Judge Pat Cordell signed a bench warrant on April 11 for Daniels after he failed to appear in court that morning, according to the arrest warrant.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of April 11.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched at approximately 5:48 p.m. on April 8 to an accident involving four vehicles at Cliffside Drive and East Main Street, according to the probable cause statement.

When an officer arrived at the scene, an off-duty police sergeant stated that he saw the accident happen and when he stopped his vehicle, he saw a man, later identified as Daniels, leave the driver's seat of a white Chevrolet Impala then flee the scene on foot.

When the sergeant approached Daniels, Daniels started running east on Main Street. He was eventually detained by the sergeant in a parking lot at 4109 E. Main Street.

The sergeant said that after he detained Daniels, he saw Daniels grab an item from the pocket of his pants and throw it on the ground.

That item was later identified as a bottle of the prescription pain medicine, hydrocodone, which was prescribed to someone else.

The Farmington Fire Department helped several people at the accident, but the extent of injuries was not reported in the probable cause statement.

The vehicle that appeared to have caused the accident was the Chevrolet Impala. The car appeared to have slammed into a white Dodge Ram vehicle, causing it to crash into two vehicles.

Daniels told police that the car's brakes failed, causing him to hit the other automobiles.

When asked why he left the scene, he told police that he was on his way to take prenatal pills to his girlfriend because she needed them.

Court documents state that an officer observed that Daniels had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Daniels told police he had one can of Four Loko about an hour before the accident.

After administering a standard field sobriety test, the officer arrested Daniels and transported him to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, where he was later booked on the eight charges.

He was released on April 9 on his own recognizance.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

