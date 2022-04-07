Farmington woman accused of taking over $20,000 from deceased person's account

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of taking out more than $20,000 from a savings account that belonged to a deceased woman.

Kimberly Selig, 44, faces a second-degree felony count of fraud (over $20,000) and 29 fourth-degree felony counts of unauthorized withdrawal, theft or use of the card of another, according to the criminal complaint.

Selig is alleged to have withdrawn amounts varying from $400 to $3,000 from ATMs in Bloomfield, Farmington and Fruitland between July 27, 2021 through Aug. 2, 2021.

Shane Goranson, Selig's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that an individual related to the deceased woman contacted the Bloomfield Police Department on Sept. 12, 2021 about items that were taken from a residence in Bloomfield.

During the interview, the reporting party told the officer that a bank statement showed the deceased woman's debit card was used several times to withdraw money in late July.

The reporting party also told the officer that her ex-brother-in-law was overseeing the estate because the deceased woman had been his mother.

On Sept. 25, 2021, the officer spoke with the man about the financial activities on his late mother's account.

The man told police that his mother died in June and her belongings had been returned by her caretaker.

When asked who had the debit card last, the man said the caretaker because she used it to pay bills and to buy groceries for his mother.

He also explained that on the day that his mother's items were returned, he had visitors at his home.

He told the officer that the visitors were "friends" but later described them as "strangers."

Detectives from the Bloomfield Police Department started investigating the matter and obtained video and other information that helped them identify Selig, who was arrested on Jan. 3.

She was released on Jan. 5 on her own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The charges were initially filed in Aztec Magistrate Court, but the case was bound over on April 5 for trial in Aztec District Court.

A court hearing for Selig's arraignment is set for April 25 in Aztec.

