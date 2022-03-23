Hospital lauds low COVID-19 case rates, thanks some that helped in peak times

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – San Juan Regional Medical Center administrators got together this week with some of the community partners it has worked with throughout the pandemic to thank them for helping the community reach very low new case counts and transmission rates.

The hospital staff “met with representatives from several local, regional and statewide organizations Monday to express gratitude for all we’ve accomplished together through our valued partnerships during the pandemic,” the medical center said in a news release Tuesday.

The hospital also thanked its board members.

“Through all the challenges COVID-19 brought, we worked together to tackle them head on, utilizing our collective strengths and expertise to help our entire community go from one of the hardest-hit areas early on to a region experiencing a dramatic decline in cases, with fewer than 10 COVID patients hospitalized right now and a 7-day rolling average of under 2.5 percent,” the release noted.

The hospital has hosted revolving teams of emergency medical specialists as cases climbed last fall and peaked during implementation of crisis levels of care standards that were also implemented at other hospitals across the state.

The administrators cited “strength of our relationships with our many partners at the local, regional and statewide level” to help the facility through those trying months and maintain the facility’s standards of care.

“We could not have made it through as well as we did without an immense amount of community support,” said SJRMC President and CEO Jeff Bourgeois.” From children who made gifts for our caregivers, all the way to the state and federal level with our legislative support and a world of things in between. Volunteers making PPE for us, all types of food donated to the organization, it’s been an incredible journey.”

The hospital issued a certificate and commemorative coins to honorees.

The hospital recognized the following individuals and agencies:

• John Miller – New Mexico Department of Health

• Mike Mestas – San Juan County Office of Emergency Management

• Mike Heal – Aztec Police chief

• John Mohler – San Juan County

• Nate Duckett – Farmington mayor

• Rob Mayes – Farmington city manager

• Mike Stark – San Juan County manager

• Dr. Toni Pendergrass – San Juan College president

• Ed DesPlas – SJ College HHPC administrator

• David Burke – Farmington Fire Department retired chief

• Mya Donaldson - SJCADC

• Brandon Heard – Farmington Fire Department

• Laura Hensley – San Juan County Fire

• Rita Abboud – New Mexico Department of Health

• Anna Johnston – Four Corners ASC

• Vince Moffitt – Basin Home Health

• Jim Dumont – Office of U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich

• Cynthia Atencio – Bloomfield mayor

• Mike Padilla – Aztec mayor

• Mark Duncan – Kirtland mayor

• Shane Ferrari – San Juan County sheriff

• Steve Hebbe – Farmington police chief

• David Karst – Bloomfield police chief

• Jared Rounsville – New Mexico Department of Health

• Christine Ross – New Mexico Department of Health

• John Byrom - PESCO

• Crystal Arellano – San Juan County 911

• Taft Tracy – Farmington Police Department

• Suzanne Seitzinger – New Mexico Department of Health

• David Ripley – San Juan County 911

• Robert Sterrett – Farmington Fire Department chief

• Ali Rye – San Juan County Office of Emergency Management

• Brian Lee – Office of U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan

• Anthony Pacheco – Office of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez

• Chris Emory – New Mexico Department of Health

