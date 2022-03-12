Aztec man convicted of sexual assault after jury trial in Gallup

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man has been convicted of a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration for the June 2019 assault of a woman in Farmington, but police say there may be more cases that have yet to be reported.

Samson Blue, 53, was convicted following a four-day jury trial this month in district court in Gallup, according the Farmington Police Department.

Farmington police and advocates who work with survivor of sexual assaults gathered last week at the police station to discuss the case and reach out to survivors of sexual assaults.

Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown said that by talking about the support provided to the survivor in this case, they hope it encourages other survivors to seek services or contact the department about other incidents that may involve Blue.

"We want to highlight that they will be supported if they come forward and that we handle these cases thoroughly and we'll do everything we can to get a conviction," Brown said.

Blue's trial took place in Gallup

Blue was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration, both second-degree felonies, after he allegedly kidnapped and raped the woman in his vehicle, according to The Daily Times archives.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2019.

The trial was held in Gallup from March 1 through March 4 after district court judges in San Juan County recused themselves from the case, according to court documents.

He was acquitted of kidnapping and the criminal sexual penetration charge was amended from second-degree to third-degree, court documents state.

Blue's sentencing hearing had not been scheduled as of March 11 and he remains in custody at the San Juan County Detention Center.

Advocate services help survivor

At the police station in Farmington on March 10, personnel from the Farmington Police Department and Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico highlighted the ways they helped the survivor – the term used by sexual assault services and programs.

Brandi Wright, Sexual Assault Services victim advocate, said their response was immediate and remained in place throughout the case because of collaboration between the nonprofit agency and the police department.

This included helping the survivor with transportation services, explaining the court process and being with her when she attended court hearings, Wright explained.

"Something that's important is, that we continue to provide support to the victim," Farmington Police Detective Lisa McGaha said.

The support and services by the entities is not isolated to this case, but available to any sexual assault survivor

Sexual Assault Services Executive Director Eleana Butler explained advocates are there to offer comprehensive services, and this includes providing sexual assault exams, which can be done without a police report.

Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico can be reached at 505-325-2805 and its crisis hotline is 505-326-4700 or 866-908-4700.

McGaha, who served as lead detective on the case, explained that Blue is alleged to have committed other crimes involving sexual assault, but this case was the first conviction.

Anyone with information about sexual assault cases, can reach Farmington Police Department detectives through dispatch at 505-334-6622.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

