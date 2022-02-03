Man wanted for allegedly entering Farmington house with gun, robbing man at gunpoint

Isaiah Gomez, 20, is accused of second-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and armed robbery along with two, fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of battery.

FARMINGTON — A Roswell man is accused of multiple violent felonies for allegedly forcing his way into a Farmington residence armed with a handgun, robbing a man at gunpoint and threatening to shoot a woman.

Isaiah Gomez, 20, is accused of second-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and armed robbery along with two fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the criminal complaint.

Gomez’s arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Feb. 3 and he was not booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 29 to the 2500 block of Oriole Avenue on reports of an armed subject, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

An officer spoke to a woman and man inside the residence.

The woman said Gomez knocked on the door and, when she opened the door, Gomez was holding a silver handgun.

The man described the weapon as a silver handgun with green sights and an extended magazine.

Gomez allegedly forced his way into the residence while holding the firearm about a foot away from the woman’s face.

The defendant threatened the man with the handgun then “cocked” the firearm and held it up to the man’s face, according to court documents.

The man said Gomez threatened to shoot him as he stole the man’s silver neck chain valued at $90 and Bluetooth headphones valued at $250.

Gomez allegedly hit the woman with a jug of orange juice and pushed her into a bedroom before he fled the scene.

Police were unable to locate Gomez after the incident.

The man also said he fought Gomez about six months earlier when Gomez pulled a knife on him, according to court documents.

