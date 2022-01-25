Farmington police accuse homicide suspect of burglarizing vehicles before fatal Saturday shooting

Diondre Badonie, 19, of Farmington is accused of a second-degree felony count of murder and two, fourth-degree felony counts of battery on a peace officer.

The Farmington Police Department has not publicly identified the deceased male as officers continue working to notify the man’s family of his death.

FARMINGTON — A court documents states that the Farmington man accused of murder on Saturday was burglarizing vehicles that night along with the man he is accused of fatally shooting.

The county DA’s office has filed paperwork to try and keep 19-year-old murder suspect Diondre Badonie at the county jail without bond while waiting for his trial.

Police allege that Badonie killed a man around 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 22 near the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Orchard Homes Drive in Farmington, according to court documents.

The Farmington Police Department has not publicly identified the deceased male as officers continue working to notify the man’s family of his death, according to Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Officers were dispatched around 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 22 on reports of shots fired.

The man was found lying on the ground on the southeast corner of the intersection of Orchard Homes Drive and North Butler Avenue.

He was turning blue when officers located him and he had blood coming out of his right ear as he appeared to be shot in the head, according to court documents.

The man’s injuries were not explicitly detailed in the arrest warrant affidavit.

An officer attempted "life saving measures" until paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

A witness told police she saw the two men at the intersection and then saw a man later identified as Badonie shoot the other man, the affidavit states. She said she saw the man who was shot cross his arms across his chest as he fell straight back on to the ground.

The woman said she saw Badonie stand over the man on the ground as he fired another round at him, according to court documents.

The affidavit does not indicate whether Badonie spoke to officers about the incident. A small, semi-automatic handgun was found in the front pocket of his hooded sweater.

The defendant allegedly headbutted one officer in the head and later spit in the face of another from the back seat of a patrol vehicle. Badonie was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.

It was additional court documents filed in the investigation that stated Badonie and the male were in the process of burglarizing vehicles when Badonie allegedly shot and killed the other man.

A search warrant affidavit states a person on East Hopi Street provided police with video footage of Badonie trying to break into the person’s vehicles.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed paperwork to try and hold Badonie without bond while awaiting trial.

He is accused of a second-degree felony count of murder and two, fourth-degree felony counts of battery on a peace officer.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Jan. 25, according to court records.

A hearing on the motion for pretrial detention is set for the morning of Jan. 26 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More:Man in custody following fatal shooting near North Butler Avenue

Police arrest 19-year-old man in connection to Saturday's early morning shooting