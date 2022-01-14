Former CCSD employee convicted of selling 3,000 stolen iPods meant for district students

Kristy Stock, 46, of Waterflow will serve a year and six months following a Jan. 11 sentencing hearing in Baltimore, Maryland federal court.

Stock was convicted of federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud as part of a July 16, 2019, plea agreement, according to court documents.

CCSD Superintendent Daniel P. Benevidaz thanks the federal authorities for doing their due diligence to make sure justice was served.

FARMINGTON — A former Central Consolidated School District employee was sentenced to federal prison for her involvement in a multi-million-dollar scheme that involved stealing and then reselling Apple iPods on eBay that were meant for Native American students in the district.

Kristy Stock, 46, of Waterflow will serve a year and six months and pay restitution of at least $800,000 following a Jan. 11 sentencing hearing in a Baltimore, Maryland federal court, according to a U.S Department of Justice news release and court documents.

Stock was convicted of federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud as part of a July 16, 2019, plea agreement, according to court documents.

CCSD Superintendent Daniel P. Benevidaz thanked the federal authorities for doing their due diligence to make sure justice was served.

From iPhone OS 1 to iOS 15:A history of the system that powers your Apple smartphone

"These types of crimes take time, money, and equipment away from our students. They are ultimately the ones that lose out in these situations," Benevidaz said in a statement.

Stock worked for the Central Consolidated School District from 2010 to 2019, overseeing a program to provide Apple iPods to students as part of a program to benefit Native American children living on tribal lands in New Mexico.

She directed federal funds to make bulk purchase orders of iPods from 100 to 250 units per shipment, about two to three times a year.

Stock said she stole more than 3,000 iPods between 2013 to 2019, shipping them to a relative of one of her co-defendants Saurabh Chawla, on the Eastern Shore in Maryland, according to the press release.

Chawla and another co-defendant, James Bender, worked together to sell the stolen iPods online through eBay.

More:Man accused of shooting Farmington officer arrested in Phoenix

Bender sold the stolen goods through his eBay accounts. Stock would be paid through PayPal, receiving more than $800,000 in funds from the sales of stolen property.

Stock also admitted to falsifying her tax returns for five years, failing to report “significant amounts of taxable income.”

Bender and Chawla were sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison as part of the prosecution of the case.

Chawla was ordered to pay about $715,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit a 2013 Tesla Model S along with about $2.3 million from accounts held in his name, according to the news release.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e