US Marshals double reward for reliable info leading to arrest of man who allegedly shot cop

FARMINGTON — A federal agency has made the search for a man who allegedly shot a Farmington officer a major case and has increased a reward for reliable information leading to his arrest to $10,000.

The United States Marshals Service has doubled the reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for reliable information leading to the arrest of Elias Buck, according to a Farmington police Facebook post.

Buck is accused of shooting Farmington Police Department officer Joseph Barreto on Jan. 7

Barreto was investigating a reported DWI case on the night of Jan. 7 when he located Buck and his girlfriend Victoria “Rossi” Hernandez walking in the area of North Fairview Avenue and 10th Street.

When told he was being detained, the 22-year-old Buck allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Barreto. Court documents say the defendant and his girlfriend then fled the scene.

Area and state law enforcement conducted an exhaustive search for the escaped La Plata County jail inmate on Jan. 8, but were unable to locate him.

The officer is recovering at San Juan Regional Medical Center after surgery.

Buck is described as 185 pounds, six feet and one inch tall with blonde hair and green eyes. Hernandez is wanted as a person of interest in the case.

She is described as 28-years-old, five feet and five inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Buck or Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

