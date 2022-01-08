Farmington police identify Elias Buck as man accused of shooting police officer Friday

A warrant has been issued for Elias Buck, 22, of Durango, Colo. for allegedly shooting officer Joseph Barreto, 25, on the night of Jan. 7 in the area of East Main Street and North Tucker Avenue.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department has named the man accused of shooting a Farmington officer and identified the officer, who is being treated at an area hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Elias Buck, 22, of Durango, Colorado, for allegedly shooting Officer Joseph Barreto, 25, on the night of Jan. 7 while in the vicinity of East Main Street and North Tucker Avenue, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

Buck is accused of shooting Barreto around 10:18 p.m. Friday night as the officer investigated a report of a possible drunk driver.

"One officer contacted a man, later identified as Buck, and a woman, later identified as 28-year-old Victoria “Rossi” Hernandez, walking in the area who matched the description of the occupants of the car." a police department news release stated.

Buck is accused of pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots at Barreto, hitting him, according to the news release.

Police said Barreto returned fire and radioed for assistance as the two people left the scene.

The news release didn’t go into detail about Barreto’s injuries, stating that he was in stable condition.

Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement that Barreto was at San Juan Regional Medical Center undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Hebbe told The Daily Times Buck is the same man who escaped from the La Plata County Jail on Dec. 27. The La Plata County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6 posted on Facebook that Buck escaped from the jail and was possibly still in the Four Corners area. He is also wanted on several felony charges.

Buck wasn’t located following an exhaustive search by Farmington police, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter and state police drone operators assisted in the search for Buck.

Areas of North Fairview Avenue and North Tucker Avenue were searched, along with streets connecting East Main Street and East 20th Street.

Buck is described as six feet, one inch tall, weighing about 185 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

"He is dangerous and known to be armed," police said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

Hernandez is also being sought and is considered a person of interest in the case.

If anyone has information on Buck and Hernandez’s whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call 911 or their local police department.

