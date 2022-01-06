Sheriff's Office investigating $30,000 in property damage at Kirtland LDS church

FARMINGTON — Area law enforcement oficers are investigating a break-in at a San Juan County church in late December that caused nearly $30,000 in property damage was found.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 29 to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on County Road 6523 in the area of Kirtland on a report of breaking and entering, according to a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The post states a break-in occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office shared three photos of the damage done to the house of worship.

One photo shows a shattered window, another photo shows a wooden door that had the door locked busting through the wood frame. A third photo shows a ransacked office.

There were 12 doors that were kicked in throughout the building, according to San Juan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

The doors are projected to cost about $1,100 each to repair before the cost of labor, Hughes said.

The damage includes a large desk which had its legs broken and a broken window.

Hughes said investigators did not have any leads on the suspects.

Investigators were able to see a dark gray pickup truck with a camper shell matching in color in low-quality security camera footage entering the church property.

The law enforcement agency is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals involved in the breaking and entering case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Tip Line at 505-333-7878 and reference case #21-42409.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

