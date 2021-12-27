Man accused of attempted sexual assault of Farmington massage employee

Kyle Begaye, 31, is accused of fourth-degree felony counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration in the third degree and false imprisonment, according to the criminal complaint.

The Daily Times is not identifying the business or its street address to help protect the identity of the woman involved.

The woman showed police video footage from the security system, which corroborated what she told officers.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at a Farmington massage business.

Kyle Begaye, 31, is accused of fourth-degree felony counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration in the third degree and false imprisonment, according to the criminal complaint.

Shane Goranson, Begaye’s attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 5:55 p.m. on Dec. 11 to the business, according to the probable cause statement.

The Daily Times is not identifying the business or its street address to help protect the identity of the woman involved.

The woman in the business told officers how Begaye tried to sexually assault her in a massage parlor in a shopping center, according to court documents.

The woman told police she was giving Begaye a massage when he made sexual advances toward her, according to court documents.

Begaye is accused of trying to sexually assault her, and she told him to leave the business. The defendant briefly exited the business, then returned, demanding his money back.

The woman described how when Begaye returned, he confined her to a couch by puling her back and tackling her to keep here there, according to court documents.

During that time, Begaye allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman two more times, according to the probable cause statement.

When the woman went for the front door of the business, she found officers approaching the door.

Begaye walked out of a back room and toward officers with his hands up. He was detained by officers, who noticed he emitted the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

The woman showed police video footage from the security system, which corroborated what she told officers.

She was afraid Begaye was going to return to the business, so she signed trespass paperwork against the defendant.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to hold Begaye in the San Juan Count Adult Detention Center on Dec. 13.

Begaye was released from the county jail on the same day the motion was filed. A hearing on the motion is set for Jan. 5 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e