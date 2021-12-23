Farmington man accused of stabbing man with box cutter in Animas Valley Mall

Pierre Benally, 36, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep Benally in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of fighting another man in a Farmington mall and stabbing the man three times with a box cutter.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Dec. 21.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 16 to Animas Valley Mall at 4601 E. Main St. on reports of a possible stabbing, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers found a man with three knife wounds to his body, including two on his face as blood dripped onto his shirt. He declined transport to the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The man told police he was entering the mall by the northwest entrance by Dollar General with his wife when they stopped to look at decorations in a store.

Benally bumped into the man, and the defendant allegedly became belligerent and swung his fist at the man.

The two got into a brawl and started striking each other. The man added he didn’t know Benally had a knife until he noticed his face was bleeding.

He said he saw the silver box cutter in Benally’s right hand, according to court documents. Benally got up and walked away as mall security tried to intervene.

A mall security guard said she saw the two men fighting and Benally holding a box cutter, according to court documents.

He was later arrested near the intersection of Herrera Road and East Main Street. The box cutter was collected as evidence.

Police also stated Benally had showed up to work at a fast-food restaurant near the mall intoxicated and had been acting in an odd way earlier in the day, according to court documents.

A hearing on the motion is set for the morning of Dec. 27 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

