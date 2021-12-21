Two men injured in Dec. 16 shooting in Farmington, the second shooting in two days

FARMINGTON — Farmington police were investigating a second shooting in two days last week, with the most recent incident leaving two people injured.

Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 to the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue on several reports of shots heard, according to an agency news release issued on Dec. 20.

The officers found 29-year-old Edgar Contreras with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was initially transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center, then flown to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment.

Officers found 21-year-old Jaydoun Williams at a second location inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The second location was not disclosed in the news release.

The vehicle reportedly left the area where Contreras was found before officers arrived, according to the news release.

Williams was transported to the Farmington hospital, where he was treated and released.

The North Tucker shooting came just one day after a man was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Zuni Drive.

It was around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 that officers found 45-year-old Iran Olguin with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

If anyone has information regarding either shooting, they are asked to call the Farmington police detective tip line at 505-599-1068.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

