Woman charged, accused of shooting man with shotgun at Farmington gas station in June

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman has been charged in connection with the shooting a man at a Farmington gas station in late June.

Charnelle Henry, 30, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

The defendant’s charges were filed on Dec. 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court and she was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center in the early hours of Dec. 17, according to jail records.

Henry is accused of using a shotgun to shoot the man on the afternoon of June 27, according to court documents.

She did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

The Farmington Police Department around 2:07 p.m. on June 27 was dispatched to the Safeway gas station at 3540 E. Main St. on reports of a possible shooting.

The investigation shows Henry walked into the gas station then discharged a firearm, which struck a man and she fled the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

Witnesses at the scene said a "boyish looking female" shot a man, according to court documents.

Dispatch received a phone call from a man claiming to be the brother of the man who was shot.

He stated the injured man believes the person who shot him was someone from his past who wanted to harm him.

The injured man was found by a motorist walking on Navajo Route 36 near the Northern Edge Casino with an injury, and got a ride to Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

An FBI agent obtained the man’s medical documents. The gunshot victim was not interviewed in court documents filed in the case.

The injured man had a gunshot wound “with buckshot” in his left hand and his left femur, according to court documents.

Court documents say a review of the video surveillance footage from the gas station showed a woman later identified as Henry with a “buzz haircut with a design cut into the back of her heard.”

A green SUV with a Colorado license plate was also seen in the video footage.

Investigators reviewed video footage from an April 29 traffic stop where Henry was in a green SUV believed to be the one in the gas station video footage to help identify her, according to court documents.

During the investigation, officers learned Henry contacted an inmate at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center through a video call about two hours after the incident.

During a review of the video call, Henry is heard stating she shot a man who has a nickname tied to the gunshot victim, according to court documents.

Henry didn't have any court hearings scheduled on the afternoon of Dec. 17. She remained in custody at the county jail on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

