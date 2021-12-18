Farmington police search for man accused of stealing Salvation Army van full of toys

FARMINGTON — Police have identified the man accused of stealing a van full of toys from the Salvation Army and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anthony Crespin, 37, is accused of a felony count of vehicle theft, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

Crespin allegedly stole a white 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan from the Walmart parking lot at 4600 E. Main St. on the night of Dec. 14.

An employee was shopping at Walmart for gifts for local children enrolled in its Angel Tree program.

Crespin was helping the employee shop and load the toys into the minivan, according to the news release. Crespin allegedly stole the vehicle as the employee and volunteers were finishing their shopping trip.

The gifts were valued at about $6,000. The Angel Tree program serves 350 local children.

The theft led the Farmington Salvation Army chapter to ask the community to help replace the stolen gifts in time for its distribution event on Dec 20.

Anyone with information on Crespin's location is asked to contact their local police department. The suspect is known to frequent the Bernalillo and Farmington areas.

Those who wish to donate new, unwrapped toys and/or volunteer for the toy distribution event can contact Lt. Christopher Rockwell at 505-327-5117 or at Christopher.Rockwell@usw.SalvationArmy.org.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

APB on the Grinch: Salvation Army van full of holiday toys stolen from Walmart parking lot