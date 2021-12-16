Farmington police investigating Dec. 15 fatal shooting on Zuni Drive

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which took place earlier this week on Zuni Drive

Iran Olguin, 45, of Farmington, died from a gunshot wound on the night of Dec. 15, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 to a residence in the 700 block of Zuni Drive on reports of shots fired.

Olguin was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics transported him to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Farmington police didn’t release additional information in the investigation.

The law enforcement agency is asking the public to call the Farmington police detective tip line if they have information on the case at 505-599-1068.

More public safety news:

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e