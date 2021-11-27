Farmington park closed as police investigate shooting that left one man injured

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department investigated a shooting at a park in west Farmington on Nov. 27 that left one man injured. Investigators closed the park to work the crime scene.

Farmington police were dispatched around 1:31 p.m. on Nov. 27 to Westland Park at 2999 La Puente Place on reports of gun shots heard, according to Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Dispatch received multiple calls from people in the area.

Dispatch also received a call from the adult man who was shot, who told dispatch that he was being transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center in a vehicle, according to Brown.

Police did not share any information on the man’s injuries, stating he was being treated at the hospital.

Social media posts indicated the hospital went on lockdown following the shooting.

Hospital Marketing Manager Roberta Rogers told The Daily Times it briefly went on lockdown this afternoon for about an hour, but the lockdown has been lifted.

Investigators closed the park as they investigated the crime scene and advised the public to avoid the area.

This is the second shooting in just over a week in Farmington.

A woman was shot around 6:13 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the 100 block of North Schwartz Avenue.

The investigation led to a police standoff with “involved parties” later that day at the Journey Inn on 317 Airport Drive.

No arrests were made during the standoff as police continue to investigate the Nov. 19 shooting.

Anyone with information on the Nov. 19 shooting on North Schwartz Avenue and the Nov. 27 shooting at Westland Park is asked to call the Farmington police tip line at 505-599-1068.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

