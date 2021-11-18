Colorado man accused of causing DWI crash on Piñon Hills Boulevard that injured passenger

Juan Alvarez, 21, of Greenley, Colorado is accused of a third-degree felony count of great bodily harm by vehicle along with three petty misdemeanors.

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man has been arrested and accused of causing a DWI vehicle crash on Piñon Hills Boulevard which led to a passenger being injured when he was ejected from the vehicle.

Juan Alvarez, 21, of Greenley, Colorado, is accused of a third-degree felony count of great bodily harm by vehicle along with three petty misdemeanors, including no driver’s license, according to the criminal complaint.

Alvarez did not have legal representation on the morning of Nov. 18.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 11:03 p.m. on Nov. 14 to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Piñon Hills Boulevard and Foothills Drive, according to the probable cause statement.

The officers arriving on scene discovered a vehicle had rolled over during a crash and a male passenger was ejected. There was no description of the make, model or type of the vehicle in court documents.

The roadway was closed for almost eight hours, reopening around 7:53 a.m. on Nov. 15.

There was no interview with the man injured in the crash included in the charging documents.

An officer noted in the probable cause statement that the man appeared to have serious head injuries due to the amount of blood on his face and hair.

A witness at the scene told police he put the injured man in his vehicle because the man was shivering while lying on the pavement.

Alvarez allegedly asked the witness not to call police, according to court documents.

The injured passenger was listed in stable condition after being transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Court documents state the Alvarez had bloodshot, watery eyes along with slurred speech and smelled of the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

He told police he had a couple of beers at a Farmington Mexican restaurant then stopped at a gas station to purchase a 12-pack of beer, according to the probable cause statement.

Alvarez added he did not know how fast he was traveling when he crashed the vehicle while driving to Albuquerque.

After being treated at the hospital and having his blood drawn for a blood alcohol content test, Alvarez was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

He was released on Nov. 16 from the county jail after posting the $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Nov. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

