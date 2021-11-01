District attorney hopes to keep accused Farmington armed robbery suspect in jail

Michael Denny, 38, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery.

FARMINGTON — A second man accused of an armed robbery in September has been arrested. He and another suspect are accused of robbing a man with a handgun inside a Farmington apartment.

The second man accused, Michael Denny, has a court hearing to determine if he’ll be held without bond after allegedly committing the crime while awaiting trial for another violent felony case.

Denny, 38, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery, according to court documents.

Denny did not have legal representation on the morning of Nov. 1, according to court records.

The arrest warrant for the alleged armed robbery case was served to Denny on Oct. 27 while he was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The alleged armed robbery occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Walnut Drive in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A man spoke to the Farmington Police Department, stating he went to a residence on Walnut Drive to help a woman with an electrical issue around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 22.

It was Denny’s accused accomplice, Cristobal Gonzalez, 43, of Farmington, who allegedly entered the residence and pulled a revolver on the man, according to court documents.

Tyson Quail, Gonzalez’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Gonzalez accused the man of selling drugs to his girlfriend, which caused child custody issues, according to the affidavit. The man denied those accusations.

Gonzalez allegedly made multiple violent threats to the man while pointing the gun at him, documents stated, then allegedly robbed the man of his Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Documents state that the man then said Gonzalez ordered him to go to his vehicle and "empty" it out for Denny, who was standing in the doorway of the residence.

As Denny followed the man to his vehicle, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away from the scene instead of opening the trunk for the defendants, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Denny in jail without bond, as he currently awaits trial in another case in district court for allegedly battering three Farmington officers on Nov. 28, according to court documents.

Denny was also recently charged with vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a Chevy SUV from a residence on County Road 5778, southeast of Farmington, according to court documents.

A Nov. 1 hearing at 2:15 p.m. was scheduled on the motion in Aztec District Court as Denny remains in jail.

Gonzalez failed to show for a Sept. 30 court hearing and has a failure to appear warrant issued for his arrest.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

