Mother of slain Shiprock man is seeking information on his death

Isiah Terrell Billy, 30, of Shiprock, was found dead on Oct. 5, 2020, in a wash near the Sinclair gas station with the Domino’s Pizza inside along U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.

Cee Nelson, Billy’s mother, along with FBI Albuquerque Division Public Affairs officer Frank Fisher spoke to news agencies in Farmington on Oct. 25 about the investigation.

Those with information are asked to share tips online at tips.fbi.gov or call 505-889-1300.

SHIPROCK — The mother of a man found dead near a Shiprock gas station is asking the public for help as his family and the FBI seek information about who killed him.

Isiah Terrell Billy, 30, of Shiprock, was found dead on Oct. 5, 2020, in a wash near the Sinclair gas station along U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock, according to an FBI flyer. The cause of Billy’s death is listed as strangulation.

Cee Nelson, Billy’s mother, along with FBI Albuquerque Division Public Affairs officer Frank Fisher, spoke to news agencies in Farmington on Oct. 25 about the investigation.

They later traveled to Shiprock, to the place where Billy’s body was found.

“The FBI and our partners on the Navajo Nation are committed to holding accountable those responsible for violent crime,” Albuquerque FBI Division Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said in a news release.

Nelson spoke about her son and how she misses him.

Fisher implored the public to share tips that could lead to a $10,000 reward after the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects. The amount was previously $5,000 and increased on Monday.

Billy was a Native American man who weighed 144 pounds, and was five feet, four inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. The photo shared by the FBI is from 2015.

Nelson noted her son would have turned 31 on Oct. 4, a birthday he shared with a relative.

Billy is described by his mother as very observant and quiet, like his grandmother. When he attended Piedra Vista High School, he played the trumpet in the marching band.

She said Billy enjoyed his trips out to California, where he saw the Pacific Ocean and the Hollywood sign.

“He was the sweetest and the most humble person that I ever knew,” Nelson said.

His mother took breaks during the interview to collect herself, overwhelmed by emotions.

Following her son's death, Nelson started to root for the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team in honor of Billy. She noted she was a Dallas Cowboys fan before her son’s passing.

“Isiah is a human being who had dreams, aspirations, interests, friends, family,” Fisher said. “He did not deserve to have this happen.”

In Shiprock, at the site where her son’s body was found, Nelson said it was the first time she’s been to the area since he was found.

Those with information are asked to share tips online at tips.fbi.gov or call 505-889-1300.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e