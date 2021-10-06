San Juan County jail inmate died at hospital after medical emergency

Jon Dayish, 40, of Farmington, died on Sept. 20 at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

Dayish experienced a medical emergency at the jail, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Daily Times discovered Dayish’s death when checking the status of his court docket.

FARMINGTON — A man incarcerated at the county jail died after he had a medical emergency and was transported to a Farmington hospital.

This incident took place less than a month after another detainee died due to a medical emergency.

Jon Dayish, 40, of Farmington, died on Sept. 20 at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, according to San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

Dayish experienced a medical emergency at the jail and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley.

The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 19 to the county jail after Dayish was reportedly gasping for breath and losing consciousness, according to Hughes.

CPR was performed at the jail until he was transported to the hospital.

Hughes said that is the extent of Sheriff’s Office involvement, as there is no evidence of suspicious activity and paramedics and hospital staff are now handling the investigation.

“The case was deemed cleared-inactive on our part with no investigation,” Hughes said in a statement. “If there was an autopsy performed it was not under the direction of our agency, so I don’t have any information on that.”

The Daily Times discovered Dayish’s death when checking the status of his court docket.

Dayish was charged in October 2020 with a first-degree felony count of child abuse for branding a teenage boy with a machete during a camping trip in May 2020, according to The Daily Times.

He pled guilty to a third-degree felony count of child abuse as part of a plea agreement.

Dayish was sentenced on Aug. 25 to nearly a year in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to court documents.

His jail booking card filed in his child abuse case on Sept. 21 stated he was “released” from the jail on Sept. 20 and was labeled as deceased.

The most recent death at the county jail was 39-year-old Ramona Bitsilly on Aug. 22, who also suffered a medical emergency.

She died around 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 22 after jail staff and emergency medical services performed life-saving measures on her, according to The Daily Times archives.

Hughes previously told The Daily Times there was nothing to suggest Bitsilly's death was caused by any suspicious activity.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More:Female inmate died at county jail following 'life saving' measures, officials say