Game and Fish hunts for person who illegally shot bull moose, which had to be euthanized

FARMINGTON — The state game and fish department is searching for the person who illegally shot a bull moose this week that later had to be euthanized in an area near County Road 4990.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Sept. 28 asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects who illegally shot a bull moose on or around Sept. 27, according to a flyer from the state agency.

The bull moose was found northwest of the intersection of County Road 4990 and County Road 4958, which is south of the San Juan River and the Blanco area.

The injuries the bull moose suffered led to a Game and Fish officer having to euthanize the animal.

Tristanna Bickford, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish spokesperson, said the agency did not have a lot of information to share as it’s an active investigation.

Bickford shared a 2019 article from the New Mexico Wildlife Magazine about moose being found in recent history in New Mexico.

The article states moose have been spotted in northern New Mexico around the Tierra Amarilla, Taos and Chama areas since the 1990s by crossing into the state from Colorado.

A sergeant for the agency said in the article that these occurrences are rare, they do seem to take place in dry years.

Anyone with information is urged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-432-4263 or visit https://onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us/public/ogt.

Those with information could receive an award and remain anonymous.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

