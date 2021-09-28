Man pleads guilty to assaulting Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-H health clinic employee with rifle

Ewing Todacheene plead guilty on Aug. 24 to assault upon a federal employee involving use of a deadly weapon in Albuquerque federal court.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man has pleaded guilty to pointing an “assault rifle” at a federal health care employee when he was allegedly firing rounds from the firearm in the community of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle last year.

Ewing Todacheene plead guilty on Aug. 24 to assault upon a federal employee involving use of a deadly weapon in Albuquerque federal court as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

He was charged on April 3, 2020, with the charge he pled guilty to along with carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant was accused of firing rounds from a gun on April 2, 2020, in the Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle community, southeast of Bloomfield. There were no injuries reported.

The complaint alleged Todacheene was driving around in a green Jeep SUV, pointing an AR-15-style assault weapon at people and firing multiple rounds near buildings and residences.

Witnesses also said he fired the rifle toward a playground and into the air.

Eight spent .223 caliber shell casings were found in the area of the Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Clinic.

Todacheene wrote in the plea agreement that he pointed his firearm at a female employee of the health clinic while she was in “the performance of her official duties.”

When Todacheene was taken into custody, a "black in color AR15 style assault rifle" and a magazine with ammunition were found in the rear seat of the Jeep.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal prison. The plea agreement did not list a recommended length of prison sentence from the prosecution or defense.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, according to court records.

