FBI seeking information in 2020 death of man found in residence near Tohatchi

FARMINGTON — The FBI is asking the public for information about the death of a man who was found beaten to death south of Tohatchi in Summer 2020.

Watson Ben Watchman, 44, was found deceased on Aug. 1, 2020, at a residence that is located about three and a half miles south of the Tochatchi Speedway on U.S. Highway 491.

The FBI Albuquerque field office issued another bulletin on his death on Sept. 21 to its social media accounts.

Watchman’s cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

The FBI listed his aliases as Watson Brian Watchmam, Watson Brian Watchman, Watson Watchman.

More:FBI arrests man identified in Sept. 23 Amber Alert for firearm charges

Watchman’s “seeking information” poster was translated into the Navajo language as an effort by the FBI to improve its communication with residents of the Navajo Nation.

The first poster was issued in March 2020 and was translated by Diné speaking FBI employees in a project involving the Albuquerque field office and the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The FBI in December said in a news release that a total of 13 “seeking information” posters in Diné had been published.

Anyone with information on the case can leave a tip for the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

More:FBI announces case of missing 13-year-old girl from Kirtland was not a kidnapping

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e