FBI arrests man identified in Sept. 23 Amber Alert for firearm charges

FARMINGTON — The man who was identified in a Sept. 23 Amber Alert for allegedly taking his four children during a domestic dispute was arrested by federal agents on firearm-related charges.

Rumaldo Peshlakai, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested by FBI special agents on Sept. 24 in Gallup, according to an FBI news release.

The defendant is accused of two federal charges for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety on the afternoon of Sept. 23 issued an Amber Alert for four children between the ages of two to 10 years old.

Peshlakai allegedly took the four children during a domestic dispute with his wife. He fled the scene in a maroon GMC Yukon SUV, which was later found abandoned in the Tsayatoh area.

It was believed the father was on foot with the children.

The Navajo Police Department canceled the Amber Alert around 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 23. Tribal police said Peshlakai provided authorities with information on the location of the children.

When the children were located, Peshlakai was not at the scene.

The FBI news release did not mention anything about the investigation into Peshlakai for allegedly taking the children and threatening to harm them.

A date has not been scheduled for the defendant to make his initial court appearance in an Albuquerque federal court.

