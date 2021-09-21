Man accused of DWI, crashing into Farmington house and injuring man during hit and run

Arlie Gillean, 57, was charged on Sept. 20 with eight charges including a felony count of aggravated battery.

The probable cause statement states the defendant allegedly caused $10,000 in damages to a pickup truck, $10,000 to the residence and $2,000 in damages to a passenger vehicle.

The Sept. 17 incident is the third since Aug. 15 that The Daily Times has reported where an accused DWI driver injured people in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of striking and injuring a man with his pickup truck on Sept. 17 and causing $22,000 in damages to two vehicles and a house while intoxicated.

This is the third recent case in which a DWI suspect is accused of injuring one or more people.

Farmington police are working to increase traffic enforcement and raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

Arlie Gillean, 57, was charged on Sept. 20 with eight charges including a felony count of aggravated battery along with petty misdemeanor counts of aggravated DWI and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Sept. 21. The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

More:Woman killed in crash on U.S. Highway 64 between Farmington, Kirtland

Man suffers broken rib during hit and run on Foothills Drive

An officer was dispatched around 12:14 a.m. on Sept. 17 to the 6800 block of Foothills Drive on reports of a vehicle hitting a residence and fleeing the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

A man injured in the incident told police he was investigating a loud noise when he saw his garage was damaged.

He saw the Dodge pickup truck Gillean is accused of driving backing up in the driveway and hitting a tree. The man walked into his driveway and yelled at the truck.

The truck then allegedly accelerated quickly toward the man and hit him, according to court documents.

The man said he flew about 10 feet before hitting the ground as the Dodge truck hit the residence a second time, according to the probable cause statement. The man suffered a broken rib on the right side of his rib cage.

Gillean is accused of then fleeing the scene after hitting two of the man’s vehicles and his residence, according to court documents.

Traffic and speeding:Police release details of double-fatal vehicle crash in west Farmington

The probable cause statement states the defendant allegedly caused $10,000 in damages to a pickup truck, $10,000 to the residence and $2,000 in damages to a passenger vehicle.

Gillean’s vehicle was spotted traveling south on College Boulevard as a police sergeant followed the vehicle to a residence on Mortensen Road.

After the defendant exited the vehicle, he allegedly yelled at the sergeant while puffing his chest and tried to intimidate the cop, according to court documents.

Gillean allegedly “squared his body” toward the sergeant and yelled a racial slur.

The sergeant fired his stun gun at Gillean after he resisted arrest, according to court documents. The defendant was detained and was not interviewed after requesting his lawyer.

Gillean was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 20. His next court hearing is Sept. 29 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

'Doing the best we can': Farmington police see jump in serious injury vehicle crashes involving alcohol, speeding

Story continues below.

Farmington has had multiple DWI incidents resulting in injuries

The Sept. 17 incident is the third since Aug. 15 that The Daily Times has reported where an accused DWI driver injured people in Farmington.

A woman on Aug. 15 was allegedly driving drunk on Pinon Hills Boulevard and rear-ended a Jeep, causing it to roll and catch fire. The two occupants were flown to a Colorado hospital for severe burns.

A man on Sept. 13 is accused of driving drunk in the parking lot of Bowlero Lanes at 3704 E. Main St. and hitting a man with his vehicle.

It comes as Farmington police see a jump in serious injuries from vehicle crashes involving alcohol and speeding.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe previously told The Daily Times the agency has increased its vehicle patrols and traffic stops in an effort to prevent these incidents from happening.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More:Man accused of DWI hit and run on pedestrian in Farmington parking lot, attacking two cops

Woman burned in fiery crash speaks about medical issues her teen son has endured