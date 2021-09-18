Woman says man killed by San Juan County deputies first attacked her with a baseball bat, broke her leg

Tedman Werito, 44, of Farmington was shot and killed by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 10:57 a.m. on Sept. 13 at a residence on County Road 3935 in the Wildflower area.

FARMINGTON — An injured woman who said and was attacked by the man shot and killed by deputies earlier this week said he beat her with a baseball bat and broke her leg, according to court documents.

The new information was revealed in documents that include the arrest warrant affidavit for the second man charged in connection to the attack on the woman.

Tedman Werito, 44, of Farmington was shot and killed by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 10:57 a.m. on Sept. 13 at a residence on County Road 3935 in the Wildflower area.

Werito was shot when he pointed a firearm at deputies when exiting the residence during a standoff with law enforcement. He also reportedly threw a chemically inactive grenade at deputies earlier in the standoff.

Court documents filed for a search warrant of the residence and the arrest warrant affidavit for Jimmy Begay, 57, give new details on how the alleged incident turned into a law enforcement shooting.

Begay, of Farmington, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment, according to the criminal complaint.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Sept. 17.

The woman that Werito and Begay are accused of attacking was found in the area of South Dustin Road and Almon Drive in Farmington around 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 13.

She was found in a bush by a man who heard her screaming due to her pain, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman was interviewed at San Juan Regional Medical Center before she had surgery on her broken femur in her right leg.

She told law enforcement she was at the residence when Begay and Werito attacked her, the affidavit states. Begay allegedly punched her in the face multiple times and possibly choked the woman, according to court documents.

The woman added Werito struck her in her right leg and left arm with a baseball bat. She then stated she was forced into a blue Dodge pickup truck and taken against her will, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she jumped out of the truck and landed in the area of South Dustin Road and Almon Drive. She suffered a broken femur from the baseball bat and had to receive multiple blood transfusions due to blood loss, according to court documents.

The woman provided the location of the alleged incident, which led law enforcement to Begay and Werito.

Before Begay was arrested, he told law enforcement he transported the woman but denied attacking her.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristi Hughes told The Daily Times investigators located a baseball bat and are testing the evidence to confirm its connection to the case.

Begay was released at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 15 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The defendant’s next court hearing is the morning of Sept. 13 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

