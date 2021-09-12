Man accused of DWI hit and run on pedestrian in Farmington parking lot, attacking two cops

Jamal Edison, 23, of San Juan County, is accused of 12 total charges including six felony charges including great bodily harm by vehicle (DWI) and aggravated DWI.

FARMINGTON — The district attorney’s office is trying to keep a man accused of a DWI hit and run in the county jail. He is accused of striking and then running over a pedestrian near a bowling alley in Farmington.

Jamal Edison, 23, of San Juan County, is accused of 12 total charges. Six felony charges include great bodily harm by vehicle (DWI), aggravated DWI, two counts of battery on a peace officer and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, according to the criminal complaint.

A review of video footage allegedly showed Edison quickly increase his speed in the parking lot and chase a pedestrian until he was struck, according to the probable cause statement

The pedestrian had an injured ankle and several contusions on his arm.

The prosecution alleges Edison tried to fight two people and then got in his vehicle and ran down one of the men he tried to fight, according to court documents.

The district attorneys accused Edison of driving into one of the men, throwing the man onto his hood, and then driving over the man when he fell off the vehicle, the motion states.

Edison remains in custody at the county jail as he awaits a Sept. 16 court hearing on the motion.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to Bowlero Lanes at 3704 E. Main St. on reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers were told a man later identified as Edison was driving a silver Chrysler vehicle that left the business at a high rate of speed.

Dispatch advised a pedestrian was hit in the parking lot by the vehicle, according to court documents.

Edison’s vehicle was located at the intersection of Herrera and East Main Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Edison is accused of fleeing police on foot, a court document states. The document states that the Edison punched an officer in the face during the foot pursuit before Edison was brought to the ground and taken into custody.

While being placed in a patrol vehicle, Edison is also accused of trying to head butt another officer, according to the probable cause statement.

Court documents indicated that no field sobriety test was performed due to Edison's allegedly violent actions, and Edison refused a breathalyzer test.

