Woman accused of fatal April hit-and-run after Durango motorcyclist dies from injuries

Lanice Trujillo, 41, was charged on Sept. 1 with third-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle (DWI) and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, according to the criminal complaint.

Trujillo is accused of fatally injuring Richard Hollandsworth, 41, of Durango, Colorado, on the evening of April 13 at the intersection of County Road 350 and U.S. Highway 64.

The affidavit starts on April 13, around 9:14 p.m. when a pickup truck versus motorcycle crash occurred at the intersection of the highway and the county road.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after allegedly running a red light and hitting a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 64 while intoxicated earlier this year, and then fleeing the scene.

Lanice Trujillo, 41, was charged on Sept. 1 with third-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle (DWI) and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Sept. 8.

Trujillo is accused of fatally injuring Richard Hollandsworth, 41, of Durango, Colorado, on the evening of April 13 at the intersection of County Road 350 and U.S. Highway 64, according to the arrest warrant affidavit and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

More:Police release details of double-fatal vehicle crash in west Farmington

Farmington police see jump in serious injury vehicle crashes involving alcohol, speeding

The affidavit filed in Aztec Magistrate Court did not include an identifying information for Hollandsworth. Capt. Kevin Burns of the Sheriff’s Office released the information to The Daily Times in a Sept. 8 email.

Hollandsworth's death is believed to be a direct result of the traffic crash he was injured in, according to Burns. Hollandsworth died on May 3.

The narrative in the affidavit starts on April 13, around 9:14 p.m. when a pickup truck versus motorcycle crash occurred at the intersection of the highway and the county road.

A witness described a gray pickup truck hitting the motorcycle Hollandsworth was riding and fleeing the scene. The detective conducted a follow-up interview with the witness on April 15.

She said the silver pickup truck was in the southbound lane of County Road 350, in the lane to continue south onto County Road 5500.

'Doing the best we can':Farmington police see jump in serious injury vehicle crashes involving alcohol, speeding

Woman burned in fiery crash speaks about medical issues her teen son has endured

The motorcycle was in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 64, in the turn lane to go north on County Road 350.

The witness said the motorcycle had a green light and made a U-turn to head westbound on U.S. Highway 64.

She added the truck had a red light when it made a right-hand turn onto U.S. Highway 64 into the middle lane.

It was at this time the driver of the pickup truck, later identified as Trujillo, is accused of crashing into the motorcycle driven by Hollandsworth, the affidavit states.

Trujillo is accused of accelerating after hitting the motorcycle and dragging it, according to court documents.

A security camera at Dino’s Mart at 405 County Road 350 caught a silver Toyota Tundra hitting two red posts in the parking lot before the crash.

The footage also showed the same vehicle speeding northbound after the crash.

A review of security camera video footage led investigators to a residence on County Road 3143, where the suspect vehicle was located.

A man at the residence said Trujillo drives the truck. The detective noticed the truck had fresh, front-end damage to the front bumper.

More:Police search forces Animas Elementary to go into preventative lockdown two days in a row

Police release details of double-fatal vehicle crash in west Farmington

It also had red paint on two areas of the front bumper, possibly hitting the red posts at Dino’s, the document stated.

Trujillo was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office in Aztec on April 22.

She initially gave several versions of her whereabouts the evening of the crash before admitting to drinking and driving that night and crashing into the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.

Trujillo was being held on the morning of Sept. 8 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a probation violation hold.

Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Sept. 9 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e