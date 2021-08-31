Fruitland man sentenced to seven years in prison for killing woman who angered him

John Lodgepole, 22, was sentenced on Aug. 24 during a hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after getting intoxicated and beating a woman to death after she angered him.

John Lodgepole, 22, was sentenced on Aug. 24 during a hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Lodgepole was initially charged with murder on Aug. 2, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the less severe charge of involuntarily manslaughter on Nov. 3 as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

The judge in the case agreed with the sentencing recommendation in the plea agreement, giving Lodgepole seven years in a federal prison.

The complaint and the plea agreement contains details about how a woman, with a year of birth of 1975 and initials M.W., was killed.

The homicide occurred on Aug. 1, 2019, at a residence near the Nenahnezad Chapter House, according to court documents.

Emergency medical services personnel attempted to revive her, but she died at the scene.

Lodgepole had fled the scene after the incident but was arrested across the street in the chapter house parking lot.

He had what appeared to be blood on his clothing and body.

A female witness told investigators she was drinking alcohol with the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and Lodgepole. She said Lodgepole violently assaulted the woman.

Lodgepole detailed the incident in the Nov. 3 plea agreement. He wrote that he was consuming alcohol with his mother and Jane Doe.

Lodgepole said Jane Doe was making him angry by calling him names and he threw her to the ground.

He then punched her in the head and face 10 times then picked up a cinder block and smashed it on the back of her head.

The victim had three visible wounds to her head including a skull fracture, according to court documents.

