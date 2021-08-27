Fired employee gets probation for attacking Journeys store manager at mall

Justin Nachreiner, 26, of Farmington, was given 18 months of supervised probation by District Court Judge Daylene Marsh during an Aug. 18 hearing in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

If the defendant were to violate his probation, he could be sentenced to serve time in a state prison.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien told The Daily Times the victim of the crime didn’t believe Nachreiner should serve prison time but wanted him to have a felony conviction on his record.

FARMINGTON — A former employee of a shoe store inside Animas Valley Mall was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to attacking his boss when he was fired.

The judge in the case used the recommendation of the victim to ensure the defendant got a felony conviction but did not serve prison time.

Justin Nachreiner, 26, of Farmington, was given 18 months of supervised probation by District Court Judge Daylene Marsh during an Aug. 18 hearing in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

Judge Marsh suspended an 18-month sentence in the New Mexico Department of Corrections in favor of probation. If the defendant were to violate his probation, he could be sentenced to serve time in a state prison.

Nachreiner pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of attempted aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement.

This charge is a less severe charge than the third-degree felony count of aggravated battery he was initially charged with.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien told The Daily Times the victim of the crime didn’t believe Nachreiner should serve prison time but wanted him to have a felony conviction on his record.

The request was relayed to Judge Marsh, whose ruling was in line with the victim’s recommendation.

Shane Goranson, Nachreiner’s attorney, declined to comment on sentencing.

The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 19, 2019, at the Journeys shoe store in Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.

Two employees told police Nachreiner had attacked the manager of the store, then angrily left, according to The Daily Times archives.

The manager was found unconscious sitting in a chair. Blood was found on the floor around him.

The manager told police Nachreiner became upset when he was fired. The defendant then struck the manager, and he was knocked unconscious.

The manager sustained a concussion and a nasal fracture.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e