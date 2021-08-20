Police search forces Animas Elementary to go into preventative lockdown two days in a row

FARMINGTON — The search for a single suspect by Farmington police in the area of Animas Elementary School led the school to enter a preventive lockdown for two days in a row.

Aaron Carrasco, 21, was arrested around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the area of 1300 block of Utton Lane in Farmington, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The search for Carrasco led Animas Elementary at 1612 N. Hutton Ave. in Farmington to enter a preventative lockdown on the mornings of Aug. 19 and 20, Brown said.

A preventative lockdown, or shelter in place, is when exterior doors are locked but the school day continues for staff and students.

The first call occurred around 7:52 a.m. on Aug. 19, in the area of 16th Street and North Fairview Avenue when someone called dispatch, stating Carrasco allegedly stole a firearm.

It was at that time officers learned the defendant had four active warrants for his arrest. Brown said when officers tried to contact Carrasco, he fled, and officers were unable to locate him.

On Aug. 20, around 8:30 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Utton Lane reported an unknown man was in their residence. He was later identified as Carrasco.

A perimeter was established as negotiators and the SWAT team were called to the scene. The elementary school then went into another preventive lockdown.

It was around 11:40 a.m. that Carrasco turned himself in to authorities.

He faces new felony charges accusing him of felon in possession of a firearm along with breaking and entering, according to Brown.

The defendant is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

