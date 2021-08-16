Flora Vista woman accused of fiery DWI crash, two people suffer severe burns

FARMINGTON — A Flora Vista woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fiery DWI crash on Pinon Hills Boulevard. which left two people with severe burns on their bodies.

Laurynn Hinds, 21, is accused of two felony counts of DWI causing great bodily injury, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown and San Juan County Adult Detention Center records.

Hinds is suspected of driving while drunk when she crashed a Chrysler minivan into the rear of a Jeep SUV on Pinon Hills Boulevard around 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 15., Brown said.

Brown said the crash was in the area of the Farmington Sports Complex at 2301 Pinon Hills Boulevard.

The crash caused the Jeep to lose control, roll and catch on fire, according to Brown. The two occupants of the Jeep, a woman and a teenage boy, both suffered extensive burns.

They were flown to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado for treatment. Farmington police did not identify them.

The minivan police say Hinds was driving went into a ravine and also caught fire. Brown did not know if Hinds was injured or treated at the scene.

The defendant was booked into the county jail about five hours after the incident at 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 16, according to jail records.

No charging documents were filed in Hinds’ case as of 4 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Traffic was restricted on Pinon Hills Boulevard until about 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 16, according to Farmington police social media.

Farmington police is encouraging area drivers to slow down while driving and avoiding drinking and driving.

Brown asks those who consume alcohol to designate a sober driver or call someone to pick them up, adding it’s been a deadly summer for vehicle crashes in Farmington.

