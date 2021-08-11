Aztec man gets more than 16 years in jail for five child sex abuse convictions

Dustin Collins, 39, pleaded no contest on Aug. 3 to four felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a fourth-degree felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in a state prison after being convicted to five felony child sex abuse charges for sexually abusing a juvenile female.

Dustin Collins, 39, pleaded no contest on Aug. 3 to two, third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact along with two, fourth-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a fourth-degree felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to 16 years and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections during an Aug. 3 hearing in Aztec District Court in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien.

“The state is pleased with the court imposing the maximum sentence for a sexual predator,” O’Brien said.

John Beckstead, Collins’ attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

There were 15 felony counts dismissed as part of the plea agreement including six, second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to court documents.

Collins was initially charged on Jan. 11, 2018, for a series of crimes between May 2015 and Oct. 29, 2017.

The case was launched after a high school administrator informed the Aztec Police Department about the allegations the student levied against Collins.

The teen was interviewed on Nov. 16, 2017, at the Aztec Police Department building.

The juvenile told police Collins sexually abused and assaulted her multiple times, while bribing her with cannabis or alcohol, according to The Daily Times archives.

Collins’ mother was interviewed by police, and she said one incident occurred while the victim was unconscious, according to court documents.

Collins was not interviewed by police for the arrest warrant affidavit, according to court documents.

Progress in the court case was stalled for almost two years between a Jan. 25, 2018, order to determine if Collins was competent to stand trial and a Dec. 2, 2019, court order finding him competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Collins is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life due to the third-degree felony convictions of child sex abuse, according to O’Brien.

