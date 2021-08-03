San Juan County man gets 26 years in state prison for six felony convictions

William Martinez, 43, pleaded no contest on July 1 to third-degree felony counts of assault by a prisoner, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm as a felony along with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and battery upon a peace officer, according to the plea agreement.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man will serve 26 years in a state prison after being convicted of multiple crimes, including attacking a jail guard, pistol-whipping a man and leading law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.

William Martinez, 43, pleaded no contest on July 1 to third-degree felony counts of assault by a prisoner, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm as a felon along with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and battery upon a peace officer, according to the plea agreement.

Those charges stem from four separate criminal cases.

He was sentenced to 26 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections during a July 27 hearing in front of District Court Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court, according to court documents and Dustin O'Brien, San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Blake Dugger, Martinez’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Martinez was given seven years for the assault on prisoner conviction and five years and six months each for the aggravated fleeing and assault by a prisoner convictions, O’Brien said.

Those sentences will be served consecutively.

The remaining three convictions will be served concurrently or at the same time, with the aggravated battery conviction carrying an eight-year prison sentence.

Five other charges in the four cases were also dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Martinez saw some sentences increased by four to five years, due to having prior felony convictions and a firearm enhancement, according to O’Brien.

“We agree with the judge’s lengthy sentence. He is a danger to the community,” O’Brien said.

He faced up to a maximum of 39 years and six months in a state prison, according to court documents.

Martinez pistol-whipped a man on June 23, 2020, on County Road 5485 in the area of Lee Acres.

A person at the scene referred to Martinez as a “debt collector” for a gang, according to The Daily Times archives.

On June 29, 2020, he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit after leaving a mobile home park in the 4700 block of Gila Street in Farmington.

Martinez fled police across San Juan County before being taking into custody in Bloomfield near the San Juan River.

He also caused great bodily harm by attacking a San Juan County Adult Detention Center guard on June 30, 2020.

Martinez punched the guard in the mouth, choked him by grabbing the guard by the throat then tried to gouge the guard’s left eye out with his fingers.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

