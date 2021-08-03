Farmington man accused of sending child sex abuse materials to Snapchat accounts

Anthony Gallegos, 23, is accused of two, third-degree felony counts of distribution of visual medium of sexual exploitation of children, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A man has been arrested on suspicion of distributing child sex abuse materials to accounts on Snapchat, including those belonging to two users in Farmington.

Anthony Gallegos, 23, of Farmington, is accused of two, third-degree felony counts of distribution of visual medium of sexual exploitation of children, according to the criminal complaint.

Arlon Stoker, Gallegos’ attorney, told The Daily Times his client denies the accusations.

Stoker also said he doesn’t believe the Farmington Police Department has jurisdiction in Colorado, the place where his client is accused of distributing the child sex abuse materials.

The investigation was launched on April 17, 2020, after a Farmington resident reported receiving alleged child sex abuse materials on Snapchat, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The court documents charging Gallegos were filed on July 15, and he was arrested later that day by U.S. Marshals, according to jail records and court documents.

The detective wrote he believed Gallegos was allegedly sending the photos and videos out to users in hopes of getting the attention of another “child predator/groomer or someone he could exploit,” according to the affidavit.

Multiple search warrants were approved during the investigation, including for companies like CenturyLink, Microsoft, and Snapchat.

The information from the search warrants pointed to a “burner” Snapchat account and “burner” email account police accused Gallegos of using, according to court documents.

“Burner” accounts are typically created to conceal the alleged illegal activity of a user.

The accounts were allegedly tied to a Durango, Colorado, address where the defendant lived at the time, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Gallegos was arrested for alleged possession of child sex abuse materials in Colorado, but no additional information was included in New Mexico court documents.

One search warrant to Snapchat allegedly showed how Gallegos sent the alleged photos and videos of nine users across the United States and Mexico, according to the affidavit.

One of those nine users was tied to an IP address in Farmington, leading to two users Gallegos allegedly sent the materials to in the city of Farmington, the court documents state.

The defendant was released on July 19 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His next court hearing is set for the morning of Aug. 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

