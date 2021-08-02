Kirtland man accused of stabbing another man twice for refusing to buy alcohol

Darrius Padilla, 21, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a petty misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw Padilla repeatedly punch a man and the male witness also said he saw Padilla stab the man with the knife twice.

The defendant was released on July 20 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man is accused of stabbing another man at a Farmington gas station after that man refused to buy alcohol for the defendant.

Darrius Padilla, 21, faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a petty misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of July 23.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 3:54 p.m. on July 19 to the Speedway gas station at 507 E. Broadway Ave. on reports of two people fighting, according to the probable cause statement.

Padilla allegedly punched the man multiple times, according to two witnesses interviewed. One male witness said he saw Padilla stab the man with the knife twice, according to court documents.

The man had two inch-long lacerations to his forehead. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He told police Padilla approached him to buy alcohol for the defendant, but he said no, and he was attacked, according to court documents.

The man tried to get away from Padilla, a court document stated, but the defendant is accused of attacking him and then leaving the scene.

Padilla was later located near the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Cedar Street.

Paramedics treated the man’s injuries, and he was later released from the scene.

A knife and one set of brass knuckles were found on him when he was searched, a court document stated. Padilla allegedly told police he got into a fight with the man, but he denied stabbing him.

The defendant was released on July 20 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e