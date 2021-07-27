Former Aztec high teacher accused of 23 sex abuse charges involving student

FARMINGTON — A former Aztec High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of 20 felony sex abuse charges involving a juvenile student back in 2017.

Elizabeth Vigil, 32, is accused of a total of 23 felony charges including 12 felony counts of criminal sexual contact, eight felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and three felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

The Aztec Police Department issued a July 27 press release stating the agency in April received an anonymous report about a possible sexual relationship between an Aztec High School teacher and a juvenile student in 2017.

Aztec police accused Vigil of sexually abusing and assaulting the juvenile, according to the press release and court documents.

The charges were filed against Vigil on July 26 in Aztec Magistrate Court. She used to go by the name Elizabeth Kaul while teaching at Aztec high, the press release states.

The defendant was arrested on July 27 in Albuquerque with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Vigil was not listed as an inmate of the San Juan County Adult Detention Center or the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque as of 5 p.m. on July 27.

