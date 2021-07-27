Farmington man accused of child abuse, throwing baby, attacking two women

Jerekson Nez, 35, is accused of third-degree felony counts of child abuse and aggravated battery (deadly weapon) and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of abusing a child by throwing the one-month-old infant toward a woman and, later, kneeling on the baby during a fight that left two women injured.

Jerekson Nez, 35, is accused of third-degree felony counts of child abuse and aggravated battery (deadly weapon) and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of July 27.

The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

Officers were dispatched around 1:32 p.m. on July 24 to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. Dispatch had received multiple calls from people who heard screaming and yelling from an apartment, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers who arrived on scene found two women who were injured, along with Nez, who was detained, according to court documents.

In interviews, the two women described how Nez allegedly attacked and battered them, and they accused him of child abuse, according to the probable cause statement.

The woman who sustained more serious injuries had arrived at the apartment to drop off food for Nez and the second woman, according to court documents.

When the first woman entered the apartment, she heard arguing between the second woman and Nez in a back room, according to the probable cause statement.

When the second woman and Nez emerged, the second woman reportedly had a swollen lip, scratches on her face and a ripped t-shirt. The second woman told police Nez battered her, according to court documents.

The first woman said she tried to take the baby away from a visibly intoxicated Nez when the defendant allegedly threw the baby at the woman, according to the probable cause statement.

Nez later told investigators he had four beers and a pint of vodka.

The defendant is then accused of striking the woman multiple times with the handle of a pocketknife.

The woman said she fell back on the couch as she tried to shield the child from Nez’s attacks, according to court documents. Nez then allegedly kneeled on the baby while continuing to attack the woman.

Nez then allegedly exposed the blade of the knife, which led the woman to scream and to Nez leaving the apartment.

The woman had injuries, including blood coming out of her nose and chin, swelling around her face and a laceration on her nose and lip, a court document stated. The child was not injured.

An officer wrote in court documents Nez was heavily intoxicated and his narrative of events didn’t make much sense, stating at one point he was injured changing a tire.

Nez is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center as he awaits a July 30 court hearing.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke bond based on the allegations.

