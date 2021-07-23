Arizona man allegedly steals vehicle from Aztec Safeway parking lot with baby left inside

Keandre Kay, 26, of Red Valley, Ariz. is accused of a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, a third-degree felony count of vehicle theft and two petty misdemeanors for DWI and open container.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Family Department was called “due to the mothers mistake” in allowing the child to be taken and the baby was placed in the custody of a female relative, according to court documents.

His next hearing is set for the morning of July 29 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man is accused of vehicle theft and kidnapping for allegedly stealing a vehicle left running outside an Aztec grocery store with a baby inside.

Keandre Kay, 26, of Red Valley, Arizona, is accused of a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, a third-degree felony count of vehicle theft and two petty misdemeanors for DWI and open container, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of July 22.

Aztec police were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. on July 16 to the Safeway at 415 N. Main Ave. on reports of a man stealing a vehicle with a baby inside, according to court documents.

More:Two Latter-day Saints missionaries in Farmington Mission killed in vehicle collision

The child's mother told police she parked the SUV in the parking lot with the windows down and has the air conditioning on while the baby was in the vehicle.

The stolen SUV was driven southbound on Main Avenue from the grocery store, then was seen on County Road 3000 by a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy, court records state. Kay was being detained by two deputies by the time the Aztec officer arrived on scene.

A deputy made a solo traffic stop on the SUV and held the defendant at gunpoint until backup arrived, court records state. An unopened can of beer was found in Kay’s pocket.

The defendant admitted to consuming alcohol before the incident along with being under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to court documents.

More:Lawmakers hear 'scathing' report on New Mexico veterans home, DOH sites

A sobriety test was not performed due to the nature of call and Kay's attitude toward law enforcement during the investigation.

The defendant’s speech was heavily slurred, and he had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage along with bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids, according to court records.

Investigators noted Kay provided multiple inconsistent stories about the incident. He said he was going to a smoke shop in Spencerville then he stated he was going to a “food stamp office” in Farmington.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Family Department was called “due to the mothers mistake” in allowing the child to be taken and the baby was placed in the custody of a female relative, according to court documents. The relative was told by an officer the mother was not allowed to be alone with the child until the investigation was over.

When Kay was transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, he is accused of refusing a breathalyzer test.

The defendant was released from the county jail on July 19. His next hearing is set for the morning of July 29 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e