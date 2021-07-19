San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigate death of Waterflow woman as possible homicide

Dorthea Hot was found deceased on June 13 in a residence on County Road 6700 in the Waterflow area.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who was found dead in a residence in the Waterflow area as a possible homicide.

Dorthea Hot was found deceased on June 13 in a residence on County Road 6700 in the Waterflow area, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, call logs and Spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

The agency posted on social media on the morning of July 16 regarding Hot, who may have possibly died from injuries sustained in a fight sometime between May 30 and June 13.

Dispatch received an unattended death call from Hot’s family at 5:39 p.m. on June 13, according to call logs and Hughes.

Investigators received the preliminary autopsy reports for Hot, which led them to believe her death might be the result of a fight.

The agency is awaiting formal autopsy results to determine if this is a homicide case or whether Hot died from health-related issues, according to Hughes.

The investigators are trying to determine when the fight could have happened, sharing a two-week window. They also don't know where the reported fight could have happened. The fight might have taken place at one of the Walmarts in Farmington or at Animas Valley Mall.

Investigators have reviewed video footage at some of the locations but are hoping the community can help deputies narrow the search.

The only information available on possible suspects released so far is that two were Caucasian women and the third a Caucasian man.

Witnesses located so far were not able to provide a definitive date or location. One witness described the fight but could not recall where or when it occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information about the investigation to call 505-333-7878 and reference call #2021-19318.

