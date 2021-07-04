Farmington woman accused of child abuse, allegedly chased juveniles with "Rambo" knife

Eugenia Harrison, 38, is accused of two, third-degree felony counts of child abuse and one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

Harrison did not have legal representation on the afternoon of July 1. The Farmington Police Department handle the investigation.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Harrison at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center with no bond, while awaiting trial.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of child abuse for allegedly chasing a teen and a young child with a “Rambo” style hunting knife. The district attorney’s office wants to keep the suspect in jail without bond.

Harrison denied the allegations after she was detained. The knife was not located by investigators.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on June 28, to the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue in Farmington, according to a court document.

An officer spoke to an adult woman, and to a teenage girl who was crying and distraught. The teen told police she and the young boy were at a residence with Harrison when she became belligerent and started saying she was going to kill the people who had her car.

The teen also alleged that Harrison was high on meth, and said she saw Harrison smoking it earlier in the day, the document stated.

Harrison then is then accused of arming herself with a knife, described as a hunting-style knife like in the movie "Rambo,” according to court documents. The teen told the officer Harrison assaulted her by pointing the knife at her from about four feet away.

Court documents allege that Harrison chased the teen and the younger child with the knife. The teen said she felt like Harrison was trying to stab her, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.

Harrison is also accused of throwing a cell phone at the teen’s face, striking her upper lip. A court document indicates that when she was interviewed the teen’s upper lip was swollen and had a small cut, which was bleeding.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Harrison at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center with no bond while awaiting trial.

She remained incarcerated at the county jail on the afternoon of July 4, according to online records.

The prosecution alleges Harrison’s unresolved abuse of drugs and/or alcohol, along with ongoing acts of violence, mean there are not conditions of release that would keep the community safe.

A hearing on the motion is set for the morning of July 7 in Aztec District Court.

