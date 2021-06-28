Farmington police investigate shooting near Safeway gas station on E. Main St. that injured one person

FARMINGTON — Farmington police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday near a gas station in a busy shopping center. One person was shot in the leg.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 2:07 p.m. on June 27 to the area of 3540 E. Main St. in Farmington on reports of a shooting, according to spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The suspect and the gunshot victim both left the scene before officers arrived at the Safeway gas station in Plaza Farmington.

The person who had been shot was later treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg at Northern Navajo Medical Center, according to Brown.

Investigators have acquired security camera footage of the incident.

Brown said one round was fired during the incident. No property was damaged and no other people were injured during the shooting.

On the morning of June 28 police did not have a suspect description to share.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

