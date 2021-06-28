Farmington police investigate shooting near Safeway gas station on E. Main St. that injured one person

Joshua Kellogg
Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — Farmington police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday near a gas station in a busy shopping center. One person was shot in the leg.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 2:07 p.m. on June 27 to the area of 3540 E. Main St. in Farmington on reports of a shooting, according to spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The suspect and the gunshot victim both left the scene before officers arrived at the Safeway gas station in Plaza Farmington.

Police shut down the area around the gas station near the Safeway at 3540 E. East Main St. in Farmington and sought witnesses to interview following a reported shooting incident on the afternoon of Sunday, June 27.

The person who had been shot was later treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg at Northern Navajo Medical Center, according to Brown.

Investigators have acquired security camera footage of the incident.

Brown said one round was fired during the incident. No property was damaged and no other people were injured during the shooting.

On the morning of June 28 police did not have a suspect description to share. 

Farmington Police officers cordoned off the gas pumps across the parking lot from the Safeway supermarket at 3540 E. East Main St. in Farmington in response to the report of a shooting.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

