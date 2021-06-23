Shiprock man accused of burglarizing Farmington church, stealing $6,000 in items

James Sorrelhorse, 32, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of larceny and a fourth-degree felony count of commercial burglary.

Some of the $6,150 in alleged stolen property including two Apple iPads, an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer, a Chromebook computer, two digital cameras worth $1,000 each and three Nerf guns.

The defendant was being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of June 23.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man is accused by law enforcement of burglarizing a Farmington church and stealing more than $6,000 in property.

James Sorrelhorse, 32, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of larceny and a fourth-degree felony count of commercial burglary, according to court records.

He did not have legal representation in the case on the morning of June 23. The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

An officer was dispatched around 8:43 a.m. on June 21 to Sagebrush Church at 1501 Sunrise Parkway for a reported breaking and entering, according to the probable cause statement.

The officer spoke to two employees of the church and was able to review video footage from surveillance cameras in the building.

News:Shiprock Chapter officials send priorities to Navajo leaders for using Rescue Plan funds

Sorrelhorse is accused of entering the church through a window around 7:40 a.m., walking around multiple rooms with a green duffel bag and stealing more than 15 items before leaving.

Some of the $6,150 in property reported as stolen included two Apple iPads, an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer, a Chromebook computer, two digital cameras worth $1,000 each and three Nerf guns.

A church employee located Sorrelhorse near the intersection of East 30th Street and Sullivan Avenue and identified him as a possible suspect based on the clothing seen on security video footage.

An officer detained the defendant in the 2600 block of Sullivan Avenue. Sorrelhorse declined to be interviewed by police. The property was recovered and returned to the church, according to court documents.

News:Woman allegedly attacked Farmington motel housekeeper with razor blade

The defendant was being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of June 23.

Farmington Magistrate Court Judge Rena Scott ordered Sorrelhorse be held at the county jail while awaiting a June 24 hearing.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s conditions of release in a separate felony case.

The prosecution alleges Sorrelhorse picked up a new criminal case, failed to report to Pre-Trial Services after being released from jail earlier this month and that he failed to appear for a June 2 court hearing.

News:Navajo Transit System to restart bus services, includes Shiprock-to-Fort Defiance route

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e